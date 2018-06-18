Man Walks Away From Work Release in Detroit Lakes

DULUTH, Minn. -- A cargo ship that ran aground in the Duluth-Superior Harbor over the weekend is no longer stuck. The U.S. Coast Guard says American Spirit floated free from the bottom as the water level rose Sunday evening. The…
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Passions ran high as Minnesota regulators opened a key hearing on whether to approve Enbridge Energy's proposal for a pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota. The pipeline would replace the deteriorating Line 3 crude oil pipeline. A…
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A former prison inmate has walked away from his work release program in Detroit Lakes. 41-year-old Ricardo Gomez of Willmar was reported absent from work around 5:30 Saturday evening. He was being housed at the Becker…