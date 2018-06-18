Man Walks Away From Work Release in Detroit Lakes

Ricardo Gomez of Willmar was reported absent from work around 5:30 Saturday evening
TJ Nelson,

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A former prison inmate has walked away from his work release program in Detroit Lakes.

41-year-old Ricardo Gomez of Willmar was reported absent from work around 5:30 Saturday evening.

He was being housed at the Becker County Minimum Security Annex since being accepted into the work release program.

Gomez previously spent time in prison in Stillwater on a 2014 controlled substance crime in Kandiyohi County.

He is not considered a danger to the community.

If you know his whereabouts, contact Becker County authorities.

Related Post

Detroit Lakes Country Club Damaged by Strong Storm...
Detroit Lakes Teen Dies After Accident in Californ...
North Dakota Man Sentenced in Copper Theft in Afgh...
Detroit Lakes Level III Sex Offender Back in Custo...

You Might Like

Man Walks Away From Work Release in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A former prison inmate has walked away from his work release program in Detroit Lakes. 41-year-old Ricardo Gomez of Willmar was reported absent from work around 5:30 Saturday evening. He was being housed at the Becker…