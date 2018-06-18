ND Candidate for Congress Mac Schneider Focuses on Healthcare

Mac Schneider talked about why he believes Medicaid, providing protection for North Dakotans with preexisting conditions is important at the Fargo Public Library

FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives is focused on healthcare.

Mac Schneider is running against Republican State Sen. Kelly Armstrong for Congressman Kevin Cramer’s seat.

Schneider stopped by the Fargo Public Library to talk about the importance of Medicaid’s expansion in the state and providing protections for North Dakotans with pre–existing conditions.

The former State Senate Minority Leader says healthcare should be a bipartisan issue because he believes everyone wants universal healthcare.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean Medicare for all but that could mean building on the employer based health care system where tens of millions of individuals are happy with the healthcare coverage that they have,” Schneider said. “It could mean building on gains like medical expansion, it could mean allowing individuals over 55 years old to buy into Medicare.”

Armstrong says no one at the state level is trying to take away insurance from those who need it the most.

He says Obamacare has driven up the healthcare costs significantly and is forcing providers out of the market in North Dakota.