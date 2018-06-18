Parkland Students To Educate Young People on Gun Control Issues in Moorhead, Standing Rock and Bismarck

High School students from Parkland, Florida who saw the horror of 17 people shot and killed at their high school on Valentine’s Day will come to Minnesota and North Dakota for the March For Our Lives Road to Change tour.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students will visit Moorhead at 3:00 PM on June 26th, the Standing Rock Reservation June 27th and Bismarck June 28th. The website does not list a location for all three events or a time for the stops in Standing Rock or Bismarck.

The March For Our Lives website says it’s going to places the NRA has “bought and paid for politicians who refuse to take simple steps and save our lives.” It adds the demonstrators will be also visiting communities that have been affected by gun violence and to meet fellow survivors and “use our voices to amplify theirs.”