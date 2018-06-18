Photos Sunday June 17, 2018

You Might Like
Protecting Yourself Against the West Nile Virus this Summer
FARGO, N.D. -- The West Nile Virus has infected a person in Bismarck making them the first human case this year in North Dakota. In Grand Forks, there's also been a pool of mosquitoes…
WF Mayor Mattern Says Goodbye After 20 Years at His Last City Commission Meeting
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- After 20 years with the city of West Fargo, 16 as mayor, Rich Mattern gets emotional as he says goodbye at his last city commission meeting. "Thru the years I've…
New Position Aims to Provide Safety in Fargo Parks: Highlighted After Man is Chased with Machete
FARGO, N.D. -- A Fargo man was arrested Sunday after chasing a man with a machete in a Fargo park. Police got a call shortly after 9 p.m. to an area near the playground…
