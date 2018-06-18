RedHawks Specializing in Playing Close Games as Team Heads to Sioux City

28 games into the season, the RedHawks are .500

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are back on track after a solid week.

They won their last two series, winning four of six games in the process to climb back to .500 on the season.

Even though they are only sitting at .500 on the year, the team has a run differential of +16 through 28 games.

The RedHawks’ last five losses have come by a margin of only seven runs, and 11 of their 14 losses have come by two runs or fewer, so even during the tough stretches, the squad hangs in ballgames.

“You know the hope is that we get all cylinders clicking,” manager Michael Schlact said after Sunday’s win. “To win a game like this, to win a series like this, two series in a row not even having Charlie Valerio in the lineup is big for the other guys too. That shows what type of team we have. Everyone is picking everybody up. We’re going to go down to sioux city and try to continue this thing.”

Fargo-Moorhead begins a series against Sioux City (23-7) Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.