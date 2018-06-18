WF Mayor Mattern Says Goodbye After 20 Years at His Last City Commission Meeting

WEST FARGO, N.D. — After 20 years with the city of West Fargo, 16 as mayor, Rich Mattern gets emotional as he says goodbye at his last city commission meeting.

“Thru the years I’ve had the honor of working with some great, great staff. *chokes up* Excuse me.”

Mattern lost his re–election bid last week to Bernie Dardis.

He says he feels thankful for all of the growth he has been a part over the last two decades.

He says he wishes the new mayor and new board all the best as they begin to serve the city.

“In those 20 years we’ve accomplished a lot. When you look at south of the interstate there was nothing there when we decided to go south, look what it’s turned into today. I’m proud of that and I’m proud of the staff, the commission, and myself, what I’ve accomplished in those 20 years, it’s been an awesome ride,” said Mayor Rich Mattern.

He says he is planning to travel with his wife and continue to work closely with the community.