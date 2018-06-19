Forklift Driver Struck And Killed

Joe Radske,

THOMPSON, N.D. (AP) _ The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a man operating a forklift was struck and killed by a minivan on a state highway near Thompson.

The patrol says the 61-year-old Grand Forks man was driving the forklift on Highway 15 when he was struck Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the minivan was driven by an 80-year-old Northwood woman.

She and her 75-year-old passenger were not injured.

The victim has not been identified.

 

