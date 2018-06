Legion Baseball: Moorhead Blues Obliterate Post 400

Blues hand trappers 10th loss of the season.

FARGO, N.D. — One night removed from scoring 16 runs against East Grand Forks, the Moorhead Blues legion baseball team responded with a 24-0 victory over Post 400 on Tuesday night at Bennett Field.

Carter Howell smacked a three-run home run in the second inning for the Blues to help in the victory.