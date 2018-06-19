Maggie LaMere

Morning Multimedia Journalist

Maggie joined the KVRR News Team in June of 2018 and is excited to call Fargo her home! She was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota. She graduated from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in May of 2018 with a B.A. degree in Journalism and a minor in Spanish Studies. Throughout her collegiate career, Maggie had the opportunity to intern and work with NFL Network during Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Entercom Communications, Spotlight Media Relations, and N2 Publishing. At the U of M, she was a reporter and anchor for her school’s news program, University Report. Maggie’s interest in journalism began when she was young and would watch the news in the morning each day with her mom. One day, Maggie hopes to make it back to the Twin Cities and work for one of the TV stations as an anchor in the mornings.

During her free time, you can find Maggie trying out fitness classes, exploring new coffee shops, and searching for the best pizza places in Fargo! She is very close with her family and friends and tries to make it back to the Twin Cities for a visit whenever she can.

Don’t be a stranger! Maggie is always looking to hear from people and would love to hear any and all story ideas or tips. If you would like to do so, shoot her an email at mlamere@kvrr.com