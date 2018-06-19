Thrivefest Bringing Dozens Of Christian Music Acts To Red River Valley

Thrivefest Takes Over Red River Valley Fairgrounds August 10-12

Shantel Dudley with Thrivefest North joins Adam to talk about the new Christian music festival coming to the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

More than 35 bands are set to take the stage at the Fairgrounds, featuring nearly every genre, from country to rock, to gospel to rap to metal.

The festival spreads across three stages and runs from August 10-12.

You can find ticket information at thrivefestnorth.com or get tickets at local PetroServe locations.