United Blood Services Hosts Blood Drive for Chickens

FARGO, N.D.–United Blood Services gives away free chicken wings for blood donations at their annual event.

The “Blood Drive for Chickens” was held at Midwest Radio.

Incentives like free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings, t–shirts and other prizes were given away in exchange for donations.

Often times, the summer months are the slowest time for blood donations.

There is a strong need for blood types like A-, B- and O-, which can be given to someone with any blood type.

“The need is extreme, especially for certain blood types,” United Blood Services Katie Bartelson said. “We want to communicate too if you don’t know your blood type, you are invited out; you don’t need to know your blood type to donate blood. This is a great way to find out and save a life at the same time.”

They hope to see more than two hundred and fifty people give blood each day.