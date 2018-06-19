Saddle Up! Kids Channel Their Inner Cowboy or Cowgirl in Wild West Jamboree

The West Fargo Park District allowed kids to learn about Wild West themes

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Kids showed off their inner cowboy or cowgirl at the Wild West Jamboree in West Fargo.

The event was hosted by the West Fargo Park District at Rendezvous Park.

Kids could ride horses, learn how to lasso, and find out more about animals at the petting zoo.

With dozens of families there, parks staff believe the event is a good opportunity for kids to get outside.

“Summers are so short here in North Dakota, so we love to get people out in the parks and you know we do events all year round, and a lot of them are indoors because of the weather, so we love these ones that we can do out in the park for the people,” said Katie Ettish of the West Fargo Park District.

Kids also too part in carriage rides and play a variety of Wild West–themed games across the park.