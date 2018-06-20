Arrest Made After Truck Crashes Into Fargo Home

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ A man is in custody after allegedly driving drunk in Fargo and crashing his pickup truck through a fence and into a home.

Police say 24-year-old Damien Troy, the driver and a passenger fled on foot after the crash about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday but were tracked down by officers.

The passenger was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Troy was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, fleeing the scene of an injury crash and driving under the influence.

Formal charges were pending.

 

