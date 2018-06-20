Former NDSU Thrower Alyssa Olin Named Summit League’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year

Olin is the first female athlete from NDSU to be awarded this honor since Whitney Carlson in 2011

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State senior javelin thrower Alyssa Olin has been named The Summit League’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday.

Olin became a first-team All-American for the first time in her Bison career with a fifth-place finish in the javelin at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. She opened her 2018 season with a personal-best throw at the Baldy Castillo Invitational on Mar. 16, launching a toss of 191-6 (58.36m) that ranked No. 2 on the NCAA performance list this year and No. 3 among American women — professionals included.

The senior from Mott, N.D., also emerged with her second straight Summit League title in the javelin, besting second place by over 20 feet.

Olin is the first female athlete from NDSU to be named the league’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year since Whitney Carlson in 2011. This marks the fourth straight year the Bison women have claimed one of the league’s top outdoor honors, with Erin Teschuk winning Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year in 2015 and 2016, and Rose Jackson taking the honor in 2017.

Olin will compete at the USATF Outdoor Championships tomorrow in Des Moines, Iowa.