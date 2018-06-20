Grand Forks Woman Cited After Girl is Struck By Car

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A juvenile girl riding her bike is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Altru Hospital around 7:45 where the girl was taken by her mother. Investigators say a car was heading north on the 4500 block of South 20th Street when it struck a young bicyclist in the crosswalk. Police say the girl was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, 19-year-old Tori Waege of Grand Forks has been cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Anyone with more information on what happened is asked to call Grand Forks Police at 701-787-8000.