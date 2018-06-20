Guide To the Summer Solstice

Marshall Downing,

Thursday is the Summer solstice: the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.  This video gives an overview of what the solstice is and what it means for us here in Fargo.

Related Post

Giggles and Wiggles Daycare Raising Money for Unit...
Local Producers Optimistic About Harvest Despite D...
Dead Mayflies Pile Up in Welch, Minnesota
Fargo Park District Hosting Community Play Days Th...

You Might Like

Sentencing Set For Brawl Outside HoDo

A former Fargo man will be sentenced on August 16, 2018 for his role in a fatal brawl outside the HoDo in downtown Fargo last May. In a deal last week with prosecutors, Darren Patterson pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death…

Arrest Made After Truck Crashes Into Fargo Home

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ A man is in custody after allegedly driving drunk in Fargo and crashing his pickup truck through a fence and into a home. Police say 24-year-old Damien Troy, the driver and a passenger fled on foot after…