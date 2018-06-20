Homeward Animal Shelter Drops Prices for Older Cats

The shelter is offering a fifty percent discount on adoption fees for cats six months and older

FARGO, N.D.– June is adopt a shelter cat month.

Homeward Animal Shelter is dropping the price to help find homes for their older feline friends.

This month, the shelter is offering a fifty percent discount on adoption fees for their cats who are six months and older.

Between the shelter and foster homes, Homeward has more than 90 cats and kittens.

“Of course with kitten season here a lot of people are interested in those kittens, which we know they’re going to go to their homes very fast, but we don’t want you to forget all of the wonderful older cats that we have in our care,” the marketing manager at Homeward Animal Shelter Heather Klefstad said. “We’re hoping that this special will help move them a little bit faster and help them find their homes quicker.”

In the past 52 years, more than 35,000 animals have found homes all thanks to Homeward Animal Shelter.