LIVE: Burgers, Brews And BBQ Fest Coming To Moorhead

Food And Music Take Over Moorhead Center Mall Parking Ramp This Week

Andrew Jason with Spotlight Media joins Adam to talk about Burgers, Brews and BBQ!

Spotlight Media and Jade Presents are bringing the 5th annual Burger, Brews and BBQ Fest to town Thursday, June 21st.

19 local restaurants will reveal their own unique burger or BBQ concoctions, along with beer from 15 breweries.

Minneapolis-based musician Alex Rossi will provide entertainment as you chow down and take a drink.

The drinks and delicacies start pouring at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 21st at the Moorhead Center Mall Parking Ramp.

Tickets are available at the door, at the Tickets300 Box Office (306 N. University Drive in Fargo; open 11 am to 6 pm Monday-Friday), or by calling (866)-300-8300 or online at jadepresents.com or burgerfestfargo.com.