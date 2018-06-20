LIVE: Swing Dancing

Learn how, for free, just in time to swing through summer wedding dance season.

Summer wedding season is here, and the stakes are high. You’re going to have to hit the dance floor right in front of the bride, the groom, your pastor, and worst of all, your ex-boyfriend from college.

The pressure is on to look and feel your best when the music gets going. So what better way to prepare than with a lesson in how to shake your tail feather, gracefully and with spirit? Swing dancing is always a great way to get out and boogie, and now you can do it too, for free.

Lindy of the North joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to talk about the free lesson and talk on swing dancing they’re giving at the Fargo Public Library. They claim they can get you up and moving on the dance floor dancing swing in the course of a single lesson. Heck, they might even get you as addicted to swing dancing as the dance instructors, themselves.

Best of all, they gave us a little inspiration with a pas de deux, live on the show. Check it out, and our interview, too.

History of Swing Dancing

Wednesday, June 20, 7 p.m.

Main Fargo Public Library

102 3rd St. North