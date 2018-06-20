MN State Rep. Debra Hilstrom Touts Her Experience in Her AG Campaign

Three Republicans and four other Democrats are also running for the open seat

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — After serving in the Minnesota House of Representatives for 18 years, State Rep. Debra Hilstrom says she’s ready for a change.

Hilstrom announced her candidacy for Minnesota Attorney General on June 4th after Lori Swanson jumped into the race for governor.

Hilstrom was a prosecutor for the Anoka County Attorney’s Office and resigned to start campaigning.

Three Republicans and four other Democrats, including DFL endorsed candidate Matt Pelikan, are also running to become attorney general.

“I would bet probably 600,000 people will vote in the primary. Minnesotans will ultimately make a decision about what they’re looking for in an attorney general and I’m bringing experience and knowledge and a passion to do the people’s work.”

Early voting starts June 29 but the primary election is on August 14th.