NDSU’s Deng Geu Represents Uganda in FIBA World Cup Qualifying Games

Geu will play for the Ugandan national team in a set of FIBA World Cup qualifying games on June 29-July 1

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State junior basketball player Deng Geu will play for the Ugandan national team in a set of FIBA World Cup qualifying games on June 29-July 1.

Uganda takes on Nigeria – the top-ranked African nation – on Friday, June 29, before playing Mali on Saturday, June 30, and Rwanda on Sunday, July 1. All three games in this round of qualifying will be played in Lagos, Nigeria.

Geu and the Ugandan national team are currently in Istanbul, Turkey, for a two-week stretch preparing for next weekend’s games.

Geu, who was born in Uganda, averaged 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Bison as a sophomore in the 2017-18 season. He also shot 62 percent for the season and led the team in blocks.

Ultimately, the top five of the 16 African countries participating will advance to the 2019 FIBA World Cup.