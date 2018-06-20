President Trump Signs Executive Order Stopping His Family Separation Policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to keep families together at the southern border, saying at the White House that he doesn’t like the sight of children being separated from their families.

He said, “We are keeping families together.”

But the president added the “zero tolerance” policy will continue.

Vice President Mike Pence added that they are calling upon Congress to change the laws. Trump adds that the word “compassion” comes into it.

Trump has been trying to win over congressional support on immigration amid a crisis along the border involving the separation of immigrant children from their families.

First Lady Melania Trump “has been making her opinion known” to her husband that he needs to do all he can to keep families of migrants together.

A White House official says the First Lady has been encouraging President Donald Trump “for some time now,” to “do all he could to help families stay together, whether it was by working with Congress or anything he could do on his own.”