President Trump’s Executive Order Strikes a Chord in the Metro

Many people in the metro feel keeping kids with their families at the border is the right thing to do

FARGO, N.D. — As a kid growing up in Somalia, Ahmed Makaraan was separated from his family before emigrating to the United States.

“My family who was separated during the civil war when they were kids because of war, and they come here, and when they come here, they sponsored their families back home and they were united,” said Makaraan.

Now pursuing a degree at NDSU, Makaraan says the news of families being torn apart at the border brings back memories of his childhood.

“The United States use to bring families together and not be a fighter, but now when I hear families have been separated at the border, that echoes the Civil War,” said Makaraan.

The same message resonates with Shirley Dykshoorn, who helps refugees resettle in Fargo.

“Well, it’s concerning that families have been separated and that children that are very young in age have been separated from their parents,” said Dykshoorn.

But the new executive order gives Makaraan hope about the future.

“Now that the President did the right thing I think, it was late but he did the right thing by bringing families together at the border and ending that,” said Makaraan.

Makaraan moved to the Fargo–Moorhead area eight months ago, and he says for the most part, the area has been very welcoming for refugees.

On World Refugee Day, many people try to look past the issues on the border and appreciate the contributions refugees have made to the country.

According to the Omaha World Herald, nearly 25–thousand refugees from 26 countries have made Fargo their home, with the majority coming from Somalia and Iraq.