Sentencing Set For Brawl Outside HoDo

In a deal with prosecutors, Darren Patterson pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of James Grant outside the HoDo.

Darren Patterson

A former Fargo man will be sentenced on August 16, 2018 for his role in a fatal brawl outside the HoDo in downtown Fargo last May.

In a deal last week with prosecutors, Darren Patterson pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of James Grant.

Patterson also entered an Alford plea on one count of aggravated assault, meaning he doesn’t admit wrongdoing even though there’s enough evidence for a conviction.

Prosecutor Ryan Younggren says this deal was a matter of compromise between the two parties.

The prosecution recommends that Patterson serve 18 months in prison.