Sentencing Set For Brawl Outside HoDo

In a deal with prosecutors, Darren Patterson pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of James Grant outside the HoDo.
Joe Radske,
Darren Patterson

A former Fargo man will be sentenced on August 16, 2018 for his role in a fatal brawl outside the HoDo in downtown Fargo last May.

In a deal last week with prosecutors, Darren Patterson pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of James Grant.

Patterson also entered an Alford plea on one count of aggravated assault, meaning he doesn’t admit wrongdoing even though there’s enough evidence for a conviction.

Prosecutor Ryan Younggren says this deal was a matter of compromise between the two parties.

The prosecution recommends that Patterson serve 18 months in prison.

 

Related Post

St. Paul Man Charged In Beatings Outside Hodo
Oakes Woman Injured in Crash in LaMoure County
Dakota Medical Foundation Donates $10,000 to Two C...
New Charges Filed for Fatal Fight in Downtown Farg...

You Might Like

Sentencing Set For Brawl Outside HoDo

A former Fargo man will be sentenced on August 16, 2018 for his role in a fatal brawl outside the HoDo in downtown Fargo last May. In a deal last week with prosecutors, Darren Patterson pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death…

Arrest Made After Truck Crashes Into Fargo Home

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ A man is in custody after allegedly driving drunk in Fargo and crashing his pickup truck through a fence and into a home. Police say 24-year-old Damien Troy, the driver and a passenger fled on foot after…