“The Christmas Gift” Hosts Giftburgers Event for People in Need During the Holidays

FARGO, N.D.–“The Christmas Gift” hosted its annual burger event, “Giftburgers on the Plaza.”

This year the fundraiser was held in the Fargo Civic/Library parking lot east of the US Bank Plaza.

Each year KFGO radio works with The Christmas Gift to help families in need over the holidays.

The annual burger event is the first of many fundraisers leading up the holiday season.

“There are so many people who are going without, not even a Christmas tree, presents for kids,” president of The Christmas Gift Dan Michaels said. “You know they’ve had disease, people are dying in their families, heartache, and tragedy, and so that’s why we do this. This is the first one of the year so that when we come to the holiday season and people are doing without, we can do something about it.”

$1.3 million has been raised since the 1980’s.

Nominations for The Christmas Gift open after Thanksgiving.