Bicyclists Hit And Killed Near Fargo

The state patrol says the accident happened around 6 p.m Wednesday north of Reiles Acres.

REILIES ACRES, N.D. – A bicyclist was struck and killed in a crash with an SUV near Fargo.

The 56 year old woman was turning onto 47th Street Northeast from Cass County Road 20 when she was struck by the SUV. The driver of the truck, 31-year old James Austin, of Fargo, had been traveling behind the bicyclist before hitting it.

The woman died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.