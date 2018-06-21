Fergus Falls Man Arrested After Drug Bust

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — A Fergus Falls man has been arrested after police found 54 grams of meth in his car, along with over a thousand dollars in cash.

20–year–old Cameron Steinhofer is being charged for selling a controlled substance after police did a search of his car. He is currently being held in Otter Tail County Jail.

A second search warrant was done at a house on the 800 block of North Broadway. Police found meth and drug paraphernalia at the home.

“We see larger amounts coming through the community. Two ounces for one individual to have on them at any given time is— we would call significant,” Kile Bergren, chief of public safety at the Fergus Falls Police Department, said.

Three children in the home were put into protective custody because of the living conditions.