Fergus Falls Man Arrested After Drug Bust

20–year–old Cameron Steinhofer is being charged for selling a controlled substance
Angela Shen,

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — A Fergus Falls man has been arrested after police found 54 grams of meth in his car, along with over a thousand dollars in cash.

20–year–old Cameron Steinhofer is being charged for selling a controlled substance after police did a search of his car. He is currently being held in Otter Tail County Jail.

A second search warrant was done at a house on the 800 block of North Broadway. Police found meth and drug paraphernalia at the home.

“We see larger amounts coming through the community. Two ounces for one individual to have on them at any given time is— we would call significant,” Kile Bergren, chief of public safety at the Fergus Falls Police Department, said.

Three children in the home were put into protective custody because of the living conditions.

Related Post

F-M Ambulance Wants The Community To Learn CPR
ND Law Enforcement Purchased Thousands Worth of Po...
Rochester Man Arrested After Assault on Pregnant W...
Semi Fire Near Fergus Falls Slows Traffic on I-94

You Might Like

Burger Dreams Come True at Moorhead Center Mall

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Unlimited burgers sounds like a dream. But it was a dream come true at the 5th annual Burgers, Brews and BBQ Festival. The Moorhead Center Mall parking ramp was transformed into a burger lovers paradise. For just…

Metro Prepares for President Trump's Arrival

FARGO, N.D. -- Fargo Police met with the Secret Service this afternoon to start making security plans for President Donald Trump's visit to town next Wednesday. The president held a rally last night in Duluth.…

Fergus Falls Man Arrested After Drug Bust

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. -- A Fergus Falls man has been arrested after police found 54 grams of meth in his car, along with over a thousand dollars in cash. 20–year–old Cameron Steinhofer is being…