Hornbacher’s Participates in Gobble It Up Fundraiser for United Way

The 11th annual "Hornbacher's Gobble It Up for United Way $5 Lunch"

FARGO, N.D. – Eat lunch and support a family while you’re doing it!

All seven Hornbacher’s locations participated in the 11th annual “Hornbacher’s Gobble it Up for United Way $5 Lunch.”

With each suggested five dollar donation, people received a turkey sandwich, chips, beverage, and a frozen treat.

Money from the event goes toward United Way–Cass Clay to help support hunger and homelessness.

Since it started, the event has raised over $217,000.

$29,000 was raised from last year’s event alone.

“I think with United Way, you know the helping people with the homelessness, the hunger, our children, the children are the heart of our community and so any way that I can support the children in our community, I’m going to,” United Way volunteer Kendra Goette said.

Nearly 700 pre–orders for lunches were made at Hornbacher’s 13th Avenue South location alone.