LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Doug

"I was hiding under your porch because I love you. Can I stay?"
Emily Welker,

If you remember those lines from the Pixar movie “Up”, then you probably remember one of most charming and goofy animated dogs ever committed to the screen. It’s Dug, the talking dog, and this week’s Pet Connection pet Doug bears a remarkable resemblance to him, especially when it comes to personality.

5-year-old lab mix Doug and Diamond in the Ruff’s Ryan Keel joined Emily Welker live on the Morning Show to talk about Doug’s journey. He’s an owner surrender from the western part of the state who discovered a distinct taste for curly fries on his long drive in to Fargo to look for a forever home.

Doug is sweet, well-socialized and well-trained, outgoing and affectionate with a lot of energy. He’s great for a house with kids, since he likes their company, and a family that’s committed to giving him the exercise he needs in either a fenced yard or on walks.

If you’re looking for a pet who will lift your spirits “Up,” you can’t do better than Doug. You can find more information about how to start the adoption process here.

http://www.diamondpetrescue.org/animals/browse

 

