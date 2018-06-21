LIVE: The Need For Foster Families In The Valley

PATH Helping People Learn About How To Become Foster Parents

Bill Grommesh and Carissa Cox, Recruitment and Licensing Specialists for PATH, join Adam to talk about the vital need for foster parents in our region.

PATH helps find foster parents for kids in need. Currently, they have 85 children waiting for foster home.

The group especially needs homes for teenagers and sibling groups.

You can learn about what it takes to be a foster parent at a free, no-obligation meeting Thursday, June 21st, from 6-7 p.m. at the PATH office located at 1202 Westrac Drive in Fargo.

In case you’re on the fence about going, there will be free pizza.