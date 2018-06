Police Investigating Missing-Persons Case Near Hitterdal

NEAR HITTERDAL, Minn. – Police are investigating a missing person’s case south of Hitterdal.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Dep. Steve Landsem tells us investigators are looking at a farmstead at 25324 70th Ave N. The case is out of Wahpeton, but Landsem would not confirm if the person is from there or was last seen in the town.

Investigators say the scene is secured and there’s no threat to the public.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest information live on KVRR Local News at 6:00.