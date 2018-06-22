Fire Destroys One Moorhead Garage, Inflicts Minor Damage on Another

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead stand–alone garage is a total loss after the fire department responded to flames.

The fire, which occurred at 1310 13th Avenue North, was reported to the Moorhead Fire Department around 12:30 this afternoon.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the garage adjacent to the house was destroyed.

Assistant Fire Chief Rich Eggert says nothing in the garage struck him as a major concern.

“There were some fireworks that went off, there’s a propane cylinder vented, couple gas cans ruptured, some ammunition, nothing overly concerning, just consumer quantity stuff,” said Eggert.

Eggert says there was some minor damage to the exterior of the house next door, but there was no damage into their garage.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.