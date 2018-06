Hitterdal Search Was For Missing Wahpeton Man

41 year-old Troy Yarbrough hasn't been heard or seen by friends or family since May 18.

WAHPETON, ND – Wahpeton police say charges are pending against two people who are in jail in Moorhead in the disappearance of a Wahpeton man.

He was reported missing almost two weeks ago.

Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson says certain aspects of the case led investigators to try to determine the well-being of Yarbrough.

That led to a multi-agency search of a farm south of Hitterdal, Minnesota.

The jail’s roster lists a Jane Doe arrested Wednesday night for sudden death body found.

A John Doe was arrested early Thursday morning for a search warrant.

Officials are not confirming if this is tied to this case.