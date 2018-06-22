Joe Mauer Hosts Third Annual ‘Mauer and Friends Kids Classic’

Twins Manager Paul Molitor and Minnesota Wild Winger Zach Parise were also in attendance
Maria Santora,

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Joe Mauer hosted his third annual ‘Mauer and Friends Kids Classic’ at Target Field Friday afternoon. The event included a fundraising luncheon, a game of catch on the field with Mauer, and a Q&A session.

The Twins first baseman was also accompanied by other local sports figures, including Paul Molitor and Zach Parise.

All proceeds from the event benefit the children and families at Gillette.

 

 

Related Post

Mauer Continuing to be a Leader for Young Twins Sq...
Romero Wins MLB Debut as Twins Shutout Blue Jays
Twins Select Lewis No. 1 Overall in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins Trek to Fargo for the Annual Winte...

You Might Like