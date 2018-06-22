Joe Mauer Hosts Third Annual ‘Mauer and Friends Kids Classic’

Twins Manager Paul Molitor and Minnesota Wild Winger Zach Parise were also in attendance

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Joe Mauer hosted his third annual ‘Mauer and Friends Kids Classic’ at Target Field Friday afternoon. The event included a fundraising luncheon, a game of catch on the field with Mauer, and a Q&A session.

The Twins first baseman was also accompanied by other local sports figures, including Paul Molitor and Zach Parise.

All proceeds from the event benefit the children and families at Gillette.