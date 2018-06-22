Legion Baseball Roundup: DGF Battles Back to Down Hawley

Moorhead Blues split in Battle of Omaha tournament.

HAWLEY, Minn. — The DGF legion baseball team fell behind by a pair of runs on Friday night at Hawley but battled back to win 6-2. Nathan Leitner got the win for DGF.

In the Battle of Omaha tournament the Moorhead Blues defeated Walla Walla 6-0 and fell to Omaha Northwest 5-2. Post 2 also is playing in Omaha in a tournament. Post 2 fell 2-1 to KB Omaha and defeated Colchester 16-7 in seven innings.