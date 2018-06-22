Lights, Camera, Schlaction: Get to Know RedHawks Manager Michael Schlact Pt. 3

Schlact faces a set of random questions about his early relationships, where he sees himself in five years and who his biggest role models are

FARGO, N.D. — In part three of a continuing series to get to know Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks manager Michael Schlact, he talks about his early relationships, where he sees himself in five years and who his biggest role models are.

He also discusses the shift toward success he’s seen from his team over the past few series.