Missing Man Identified, 2 People In Custody Surrounding Hitterdal Investigation

Austin Erickson,

HITTERDAL, Minn. – Police have identified the missing person involved in their investigation of a farmstead near Hitterdahl.

Wahpeton Police says on they received a report 41-year-old Troy Yarbrough of Wahpeton had not been seen since May 18th.

Investigators say Yarbrough appeared to have left his home on his own. They say certain aspects of the case caused police to continue investigating to make sure Yarbrough is safe. This led authorities to search a farm on 25324 70th Ave N. in rural Hitterdal.

After searching the property, Wahpeton Police say two people are in custody in the Clay County Jail with charges pending. The jail’s roster lists a Jane Doe arrested Wednesday night for sudden death body found. A John Doe was arrested early Thursday morning for a search warrant. Officials are not confirming if this is tied to this case.

Hitterdal Search Was For Missing Wahpeton Man

WAHPETON, ND - Wahpeton police say charges are pending against two people who are in jail in Moorhead in the disappearance of a Wahpeton man. 41 year-old Troy Yarbrough hasn't been heard or seen by friends or family since May…