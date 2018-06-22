Red River Zoo Builds New Home for their Porcupines

FARGO, N.D.–Porcupines at the Red River Zoo have a brand new home!

Within the past two weeks, the porcupine exhibit has gradually moved into a different area of the zoo.

Staff say the new area is better suited for the animal’s needs.

The space is three times the size of the old one and features living grass, trees, and movable climbing structures.

“With these guys, they were really active right away, as soon as we brought them over in their crates, the two females stepped out first, and you could see them checking out the grass, and immediately walking around, smelling everything,” executive director of Red River Zoo Sally Jacobson said.”They’re extremely happy and I think that their quality of life has also improved a bit.”

The exhibit is dedicated to Daphne Meyers, a late employee of Red River Zoo, whose family made donations in her honor.