Scandinavian and Midwest Viking Festival Kicks Off at Hjemkomst Center

There are activities for people of all ages and all of their senses

MOORHEAD, Minn. — If you want to get a taste of Scandinavian culture without crossing the Atlantic, all you have to do is go to the Hjemkomst Center.

The Scandinavian and Midwest Viking Festival will run through Saturday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One thing Michael Baumgartner, a festival organizer, says people usually get wrong about Scandinavian culture is that Scandinavians are “stoic and miserly.”

“There’s a lot of color and a lot of flare, there’s a lot of music that goes on with it,” he said.

There are plenty of activities for people of all ages for all of their senses.

“I think Vikings are more wise than it looks like. They’re not stupid, like barbarian,” Nicolas Berjeron, a Viking actor, said.

He wants people to walk away with knowledge of Viking fighting and equipment.

“It’s something that you can’t see everyday… see us Midwest Vikings fighting all day long,” he said.

Many people came to explore their own heritage.

“I’m very proud of my heritage,” Melissa Graf, a festival attendee, said.

There’s plenty of food to try at the festival, including lutefisk. Whether you’re trying to something new or exploring your own culture, there’s something for everyone.

“We’re trying to get the immigrant culture as well as the contemporary culture… to see where in history you came from or to get exposed to something that’s completely different,” Baumgartner said.

“Even if it’s not your culture it’s always nice to see other cultures… it gives you a broader sense of the world,” Graf said.