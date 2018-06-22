Sen. Heitkamp Speaks on Veterans Issues at American Legion Conference

The Senator will not be in town when President Trump visits on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. — When visiting with veterans at the American Legion Convention in Fargo, U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) was quick to complement their work in helping those who serve.

“I don’t think that we would have as robust of veterans services if it weren’t for the American Legion, if it weren’t for the VFW, if it weren’t for the AM Vets, if it weren’t for the Disabled Veterans, and all of the service organizations,” said Heitkamp.

Months away from her showdown with U.S. Representative Kevin Cramer (R-ND) for her seat in the Senate, Heitkamp says she’s focused on continuing to fight for North Dakota on Capitol Hill.

That includes the backbone of the state’s economy: agriculture and passing a Farm Bill.

“It’s not a bill that got any bipartisan support, which makes it tough to get it across the finish line, but we expect that we’re going to pass our Farm Bill next week and hopefully get this in conference and hopefully get it done before the end of September,” said Heitkamp.

Meanwhile, Cramer says the House’s version, which was passed Thursday, covers issues Midwest farmers have addressed with him, like removing standing water in their fields.

“Our bill repeals the onerous Waters of the U.S. rule, which is certainly a highlight of the bill, and then the change to food stamps affirms the dignity of work–capable adults,” said Cramer.

The bill requires those who are work–eligible to work 20 hours a week., take part in a work program or participate in SNAP Employment Training.

Senator Heitkamp will be in Washington when President Trump comes to visit Fargo next week, but she says it’s always great when a sitting president makes a stop by the metro.

“I’ve got a full week of business there, I think he’s coming on a Wednesday. I don’t think he’s going to invite me onto the plane to come out since it’s a political rally,” said Heitkamp.

Even though Trump is coming to support Cramer, Heitkamp says the President needs to touch on a few things in his address.

“Hopefully there will be some discussion about what’s happening with tariffs, and what’s happening with E15 and some of the challenges in agriculture as well,” said Heitkamp.

Heitkamp also spoke at the 2018 School Resource Officers Safety Convention in West Fargo this afternoon