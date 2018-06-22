Solid Outing from Brown Powers RedHawks Passed Wingnuts

Brown struck out six batters to help out the Hawks in the win.
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks got a solid start from pitcher DJ Brown and downed the Wichita Wingnuts 6-3 on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field. Brown threw seven innings and struck out six to gain the win for the Hawks.

Tommy Mendonca went 2-4 with a double. Devan Ahart added three more hits and an RBI to help Fargo-Moorhead offensively.

The two square off again at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday at 6 p.m.

