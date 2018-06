The Streets Come Alive In Fargo/Moorhead

Streets Shut Down For Cars For 1st StreetsAlive Of The Season

Dylan Ramstad Skoyles with Great Rides Bike Share tells Adam how the streets will be taken over my bikes, walkers and boarders this weekend.

The first StreetsAlive Sunday is June 24th from noon to 5 p.m.

Dylan tells us what to expect at the event, in which 3.5 miles of roads are closed to cars.