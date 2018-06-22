Video and Transcript Released Surrounding YouTube Stunt Turned Deadly

Monalisa Perez was given a six month jail term for the shooting of 22 year old Pedro Ruiz.

HALSTAD, MN — A Halstad. Minnesota woman who shot and killed her boyfriend at close with a large caliber handgun while recording a stunt for YouTube tried to talk him out of it.

That’s according to transcripts released by the Norman County Attorney.

The files confirm that Ruiz encouraged Perez to shoot at a thick book that he was holding.

He was shot in the chest.

The shooting took place almost a year ago outside their home.

Citing state law, Prosecutor James Brue refused to release a recording of Perez’ 911 call, but did release the transcript of the call.

Toward the end of the frantic call, Perez told a dispatcher, Oh My God, He’s dead, he looks like he’s dying, he’s all blue.

Brue also refused to release video of the actual shooting and it’s aftermath saying he found that the video is clearly offensive to common sensibilities.

perez911