Women’s Premier League: Dakota Fusion Fall to Milwaukee Torrent, 4-1

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Dakota Fusion hosted the Milwaukee Torrent in a women’s premier league soccer contest Friday evening. The Fusion fell to the Torrent 4-1.

Mallory Fenske’s goal is the Fusion’s first home goal of the season.

The Fusion will face the Minnesota Twinstars Sunday, June 24th at 7 p.m.