RedHawks Rally in the 9th, Fall Short to Wichita

The RedHawks fall to the Wichita Wingnuts 5-4
Maria Santora,

FARGO, N.D. — The F-M RedHawks may found the formula to winning series, having won each of their last three. A win on Saturday against the Wichita Wingnuts would have extended that streak to four consecutive series victories, but the Wingnuts threw a wrinkle in that game plan.

Despite a RedHawks rally in the 9th, Wichita came up with the 5-4 win.

The RedHawks will face the Wingnuts in the rubber match Sunday at 1 p.m.

Related Post

Wingnuts Homer Three times in Fourth, Down RedHawk...
RedHawks Player Profile: Mitch Delfino
Alexander’s One-Hitter Leads RedHawks to Shu...
RedHawks Down Saltdogs in Home Opener

You Might Like

Neighbor Donates Donuts to Downtown Businesses

FARGO, N.D. -- Several downtown businesses got a pleasant surprise when a local neighbor showed up with donuts. Jesse Engen made a spur of the moment decision to get donuts from Sandy's and bring them to five random businesses. Engen says…