RedHawks Rally in the 9th, Fall Short to Wichita

FARGO, N.D. — The F-M RedHawks may found the formula to winning series, having won each of their last three. A win on Saturday against the Wichita Wingnuts would have extended that streak to four consecutive series victories, but the Wingnuts threw a wrinkle in that game plan.

Despite a RedHawks rally in the 9th, Wichita came up with the 5-4 win.

The RedHawks will face the Wingnuts in the rubber match Sunday at 1 p.m.