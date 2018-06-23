Second Annual “Step Up for NF” Raises Awareness for Rare Condition

The walk intends to raise funds for people battling neurofibromatosis

FARGO, N.D. — Darcy Barry was born with neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic condition that causes tumors on the face and skin.

The rare disease occurs in one out of every 3,000 births.

But she doesn’t let the NF weigh her down.

“I take it a day at a time. I’m a fighter. I don’t let anything get in my way. Yes I’ve had some surgeries, but you recover, you get back on your feet, and you go,” said Barry.

A daycare owner in Moorhead, Barry decided it was time to bring some awareness about NF to the metro.

“Darcy came to me and the board two years ago and said there is opportunity out here, I want to help move it forward, and we grabbed onto it right away. She’s been our state ambassador for a year and she’s been fantastic,” said Patrick Kincade, a member of the board of directors for NF Upper Midwest.

Barry says eighty people participated in the walk last year, and she’s hoping that number continues to grow.

Before and during the walk, she and the other walkers blew bubbles into the sky to remember those who lost their battle with NF.

While the purpose of the walk is to raise funds for people battling the disease, she loves others rally with her to become more educated.

“I think it’s awesome. I’m happy because they’re coming out, they’re joining in with us,” said Barry.

With another successful walk in the books, Barry says it doesn’t take much for her to stay positive even as she continues to fight.

“I wake up every morning, I’m happy, I’ve got my animals at home who kiss me every morning,” said Barry.

Barry hopes to start a support group for people affected by NF down the road.