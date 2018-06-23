West Fargo Police Host 26th Annual “Guns vs. Hoses” Charity Softball Game

Former Viking Carl Lee was the celebrity on hand helping with the event.

FARGO, N.D. — The police association of West Fargo hosted its 26th annual ‘Guns vs. Hoses’ Charity Softball game in Saturday evening. This major event pitted the West Fargo police department against the fire department in a softball game to help raise money for numerous youth programs in the area.

The event also helps raise money for better training and equipment to serve the community. The officers say it is a great way to show the community the human side of the men and women who protect and serve the community.

“It is a great opportunity for the officers and the fire fighters to get together,” West Fargo police officer Jason Balvik said. “Normally when we see each other it is an emergency situation a lot of times. This way, we get to relax a little bit and have a little fun. The community gets to see a side of us that they might not always be dealing with us in.”