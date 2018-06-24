Deer Causes Two Motorcyclists To Crash In Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. -- An Alexandria woman and two young boys were hurt when their ATV crashed into a house and they all were thrown. The crash happened Saturday afternoon around 4 in Leaf Valley Township. Douglas County Sheriff's Office…
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. -- A motorcyclist hits a deer in Douglas County and his friend put his bike on its side to avoid the collision. The sheriff's office says 39-year-old Lucas Otterstetter of Elbow Lake, Minnesota hit a deer that…
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Police in Grand Forks are looking for a man who fled on foot after a pursuit early this morning. An officer attempted a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. but the driver fled. After a short pursuit,…