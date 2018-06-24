Deer Causes Two Motorcyclists To Crash In Douglas County

Both Men Were Treated And Released

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — A motorcyclist hits a deer in Douglas County and his friend put his bike on its side to avoid the collision.

The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Lucas Otterstetter of Elbow Lake, Minnesota hit a deer that ran out in front of him on County Road 1 on Saturday afternoon.

22-year-old Andrew Hoernemann of Brandon, Minnesota, who was following behind, locked up his brakes and put the motorcycle on its side.

Neither driver was wearing a helmet.

Both men were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries and later released.