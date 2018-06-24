Man Runs From Traffic Stop In Grand Forks, Two Others Arrested

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police in Grand Forks are looking for a man who fled on foot after a pursuit early this morning.

An officer attempted a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. but the driver fled.

After a short pursuit, two people in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.

However, a third person fled the scene on foot.

He is described as a Native American male with short hair about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

He had on a grey T-shirt and dark shorts.

The investigation is ongoing.

