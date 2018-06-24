People Travel to Jamestown for an Adventure Back in Time to Relive History

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — From constant texts to notifications on social media, it isn’t easy to separate yourself from the world in today’s society.

KVRR’s Jessie Cohen tells us how people from all over the country are starting an adventure in Jamestown that will not only help them disconnect, but educate them on history.

“It’s important because everybody is too busy with their lives and you need to have that break every now and again,” said Adam Olson, the president of the board.

People have traveled from 16 states to Jamestown to embark on a journey back in time.

“Probably the best kept secret in North Dakota,” said Rodney Kluvers, the wagon master and trail boss.

The Fort Seward Wagon Train takes them on an adventure to learn how people operated over 100 years ago.

“It’s just a time to get together with old friends and meet new ones and enjoy riding horse back and being on the wagons and reliving history,” Kluvers said.

Throughout the week those participating will be fully engulfed into old times. From the food…

“Supper is cooked over a fire,” Olson said.

To the sleeping arrangements…

“Unfortunately everybody sleeps in tent,” Olson said.

Everyone is roughing it hands on.

“You really get a true taste of how they were back then. You just look at the sun to tell what time it is,” Olson said.

Whether you are riding horseback, trekking along in a wagon, or walking on foot, the 77.7 mile exploration is about being fully detached from modern day reality.

“Slow down. Make life a little slower. Forget about all the things we have, cell phones games, whatever just a take to reflect on what happened many years ago,” Kluvers said.

Everyday each person is given a job off of this list and regardless of what it is, they have to make sure they have enough time to get that task done while also having enough time to set up camp for them and their family.

They are visited with different speakers throughout the week. Some teach them about past time medications while others teach them about wool and sewing supplies.

“Going back to the more primitive times and learning about what the struggles were,” Kluvers said.

But many say you learn more than just history while on the wagon train. You take in your surroundings…

“You get to see the country you normally don’t see from a roadway,” Olson said.

And form special bonds…

“The fresh air the people. I like that were all one big happy family at the end of the week,” Olson said.

For some, the journey isn’t easy…

“For some people it’s once in a lifetime, for me it’s been thirty something years,” Kluvers said.

But for others, it’s a wake up call.

“When you get done with the wagon train, it’s hard to get back to reality you got that funny feeling like ‘what am I doing?'” Olson said.

After tackling on each job, and learning what it’s like to set up camp for their family, everyone walks away with a different understanding of American History.

Many of the organizers say if you weren’t able to make it out this year, they are hoping to make the 50th year extra special.